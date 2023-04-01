WWE legend Rey Mysterio reveals he almost retired during feud with AEW star

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently revealed that he wanted to retire during his feud against a current AEW star in 2019.

The Master of the 619 returned to the global juggernaut in 2018 after a three-year absence. He was involved in a United States Title feud with Samoa Joe the following year, leading to multiple bouts between the two stars, including at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Money in the Bank 2019.

While speaking during his appearance on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast, Mysterio stated that he "really wanted to hang up the mask and retire" during the feud with Joe. The luchador felt he couldn't compete with the younger talent, but Dominik Mysterio convinced him not to retire.

"I mean at one point when I first came back [to WWE], I was actually feuding with Samoa Joe and I remember that’s when I really wanted to hang up the mask and retire. As weird as it sounds, Dominik convinced me not to and told me to stay. I just felt like I was falling behind with all this young talent opening up a path… but I stayed and I committed to putting in the work and it’s been incredible ever since. Yeah, I was really having doubts and I was like ‘Maybe it is time to step back and let this new generation come in and do their thing,'" said Mysterio. [H/T Fightful]

Rey Mysterio is set to battle Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

While Dominik Mysterio may have stopped Rey Mysterio from retiring four years ago, the 25-year-old star has made his father's life miserable in recent times. The two are set to face each other in a grudge match on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

While speaking with Everyday Northwest, The Master of the 619 recalled him and Dominik teaming up against The Miz and Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 38. Mysterio then added that he is not sure what is going to happen when the two clash at The Show of Shows for the first time in less than 48 hours.

"Just last year we shared a WrestleMania moment together teaming up against Logan Paul and The Miz. It's unfortunate that we lost, but the moment of being there together, that we didn't lose. You can never take that away from us. Now, a year later, here we are facing each other for the first time. I'm mixed up with words. I don't know what's gonna happen. I really don't," said the veteran. [From 1:37 - 2:05]

It will be interesting to see whether Rey manages to get the better of his son or if the young superstar causes a major upset by defeating the WWE legend at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

