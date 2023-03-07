AEW personality Aubrey Edwards drops a hint about suing WWE Hall of Famer

AEW official Aubrey Edwards has cultivated a reputation as a no-nonsense referee, but that's not stopped her from being confronted by stars like WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The veteran recently got into a physical altercation with her, and now it seems she might be taking legal action.

Throughout the heated three-way tag team match for the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution, Jeff Jarrett seemed to grow increasingly frustrated and ended up shoving Aubrey Edwards, who in turn physically retaliated.

A day after the Revolution pay-per-view, Edwards took to social media to describe how worn out she felt and asked fans if they shared her sentiment.

"Who else woke up hungover from the excitement of #AEWRevolution yesterday?" Edwards tweeted.

Surprisingly, Mark Sterling ended up responding and inquired if Aubrey Edwards would like to sue Jeff Jarrett for his actions during the pay-per-view.

"I can’t move my neck. Aubrey do you want to sue Jeff Jarrett?" Starling tweeted.

Edwards then responded with a playful GIF, teasing the possibility of a legal suit through Sterling. While DoubleJ might have some trouble coming his way through Mark Sterling, fans have been praising the star online and even attributed Dynamite's February 22nd ratings to his appearance.

Jeff Jarrett believes that WWE's recent decisions have helped AEW refocus their direction

DoubleJ is not only signed to All Elite Wrestling as a pro wrestler, but also functions as its Director of Business Development. Due to this, the veteran has been heavily involved backstage and is likely responsible for some of the latest changes in the promotion.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo I’ll say it. Jeff Jarrett has been great in AEW. I’ll say it. Jeff Jarrett has been great in AEW. https://t.co/rHxnk1GyG1

During his interview with Under the Ring, Jeff Jarrett noted how WWE's cut down on house shows will allow All Elite Wrestling to dip into that market.

"There was a report online about how many shows WWE has reduced their non-televised live events, and we haven’t been in the market since the launch of AEW. So I think the timing’s real good, I think the day that our television show airs, live on Wednesday, and kind of dovetails into Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday." (H/T Fightful)

Some veterans have alleged that introducing house shows will allow many stars on the roster to continue competing and interacting with fans despite not getting television time. Could this help boost morale and iron out some of the issues the locker room faces? Only time will tell.

