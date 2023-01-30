AEW personality breaks down the evolution of Danhausen's gimmick

AEW star Danhausen's antics in the wrestling world have enabled him to amass a large following on social media and in real life. AEW personality and host RJ Skinner (RJ City) recently dissected the 32-year-old's gimmick.

The AEW star celebrated his one-year anniversary with the promotion a few days ago. In the initial years of his career, the Very Nice, Very Evil one wrestled under the moniker 'Kid Gorgeous.' Over time, he took added real-life inspiration from his fondness for horror and Captain Howdy from The Exorcist film.

During a recent interaction with Digital Spy, the host of RJ City reflected on his prior association with Danhausen and how his gimmick set him apart from other wrestlers.

"I'm incredibly proud of him because he cracks the mould in terms of breaking beyond wrestling and he does it in such his own way," RJ said. "[The character] came from him, it was definitely stuff that he was interested in and sometimes you don't know how to put the pieces together but other times you're just listening to other people."

Konnan believes Danhausen's gimmick to be an "acquired taste"

While Danhausen is mostly used in outside-of-the-ring segments, he has competed in a few matches. He also formed unlikely alliances with Eric Redbeard and Hook. Currently, the Very Nice, Very Evil one is aligned with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

The AEW star broke records and emerged victorious against CM Punk and multiple stars as last year's Best Seller of the year in merchandise. However, not everyone in the wrestling fraternity shares the same fondness for the 32-year-old's gimmick.

On an edition of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan highlighted how Danhausen had grown on him despite being "terrible in the ring."

"Bro, you won't believe this. I was looking at the pro-wrestling tees the other day, and the number one selling shirt was Danhausen. And I didn't use to like him but he's kind of an acquired taste and I find him funny now. He's terrible in the ring though."

Last year at Full Gear, the 32-year-old teased a darker, more mysterious version of his ongoing gimmick. He also hinted at a potential heel turn, referencing his previous character work.

