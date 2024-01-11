AEW personality breaks silence after Jake Roberts gets physical with him

An AEW personality has finally responded to Jake Roberts after he was attacked by the WWE Hall of Famer this past week on Dynamite.

The name in question is Jose The Assistant who accompanied Preston Vance in his tag team match on Dynamite. Vance teamed up with Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, and the International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on Lance Archer and the ROH Six-man World Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Lion.

On Twitter, Jose sent a message to Jake Roberts after he ambushed him from the back.

"If you would have told me in 2024 on #AEWDynamite that Jake Roberts would attack me I wouldn’t believe it. But if you’re trying to tell me @JakeSnakeDDT woke up early, screen recorded this clip, found my Twitter handle AND used the right hashtags to tweet id say FOH ! #AEW,"

AEW veteran Jake Roberts recently shared his honest thoughts on his last-ever match with Sting

AEW veteran Jake Roberts recently recalled his infamous match with The Icon Sting from the early 90s.

The Vigilante squared off against Jake 'The Snake' Roberts at WCW Halloween Havoc 1992 in a Coal Miner's Glove match, a stipulation that has now been banned in almost all wrestling promotions.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer said the following:

“Well, we were given the worst damn match of all – a Coal Miner’s Glove match. [...] They put a coal miner’s glove on a pole in the corner. Anybody who knows Jake ‘The Snake’ knows Jake ‘The Snake’ ain’t climbing no damn pole. Not gonna happen. So Sting was the only one that climbed the pole. But I thought it was very anti-climatic, you know, for us and that we should have been given a much better match. [...] A Cage Match would have been fine. A Bullrope Match would have been fine. Tickle Your A$$ with a Feather would have been fine. I don’t know.” [04:44 onwards]

