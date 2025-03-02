AEW personality claims she is "obsessed" with Trish Stratus' look at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

An AEW personality has claimed that she is obsessed with Trish Stratus’ look at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The legend was in action on the PLE.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus keeps making sporadic appearances from time to time. She is currently associated with Tiffany Stratton as they take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE.

What makes this special for her is that it is taking place in her home country, Canada. AEW personality Amanda Huber, who is very active on social media, took to X/Twitter to heap praise on the WWE Hall of Famer and said that she was obsessed with her look at the event.

“Can we all appreciate how good @trishstratuscom looks 😍 Also I’m obsessed with her repping that royal blue and white 🥹.”

It will be interesting to see how the veteran wrestler Trish Stratus will fare in her tag team match alongside Tiffany Stratton. With Stratton set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen whether Nia Jax will play a part and try to cost Stratton her title.

