AEW personality demands an apology from Tony Schiavone

An AEW name has demanded an apology from veteran commentator Tony Schiavone for calling him an idiot this week on Dynamite.

The name in question is Jose 'The Assistant.' He is a part of La Faccion Ingobernable alongside Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance. Rush and Jay White kicked off the Continental Classic tournament this week on Dynamite. During Rush's entrance, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone had some interesting words for Jose.

Following the show, the 38-year-old took to Twitter and called out Tony Schiavone:

"I just saw this now. Why is this fake diamond earring-wearing foo calling me an idiot? Can I get an apology in person from Tony Schiavone @AEW? Good lookin' out @OfficialTAZ," tweeted Jose.

Expand Tweet

Tony Schiavone hopes Sting brings back his old gimmick at AEW Revolution 2024

AEW veteran Sting will compete in his retirement match at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Legendary commentator Tony Schiavone is hoping The Icon will bring back his 'Surfer' gimmick for his last bout.

Tony Schiavone has covered Sting's career since his WCW days. He also witnessed Ric Flair's surprising AEW debut while in the ring with the Hall of Famer on the October 25, 2023, episode of Dynamite. The Nature Boy has a long history with Stinger and Schiavone.

On a recent edition of What Happened When, Schiavone reflected on Flair's arrival in All Elite Wrestling:

"It was surreal, it really was, and I was really thrilled about doing it. I was talking to Sting on Saturday when we were in Oakland, and we were giving each other a hard time, as you do. There were a bunch of guys standing around, and I said, 'Yeah, I remember the first time I stuck the microphone in front of Sting at TBS Studios. Sting rolled down. He was so blown up he couldn't get words out. He was [breathing heavy].' Sting says, 'I don't remember that.' I said, 'It's on video if you'd like me to pull it up.' Both have been such phenomenal performers, and I've said this many times, I'm honored to be tied to them in some way."

The veteran announcer added:

"You look online and see a lot of photos of Ric Flair. It's me holding a microphone. That's very special to me. I really would like for Sting, for his last match, to come out as Surfer Sting. Blonde hair, spike it up. It would be great. A lot of people would love to see it. Maybe we can convince him to do it." [H/T: Fightful]

Who do you want to see Sting face at Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments below.