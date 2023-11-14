Sting could bring back old gimmick after 27 years for his final AEW match, legend says

AEW star Sting will have his retirement match at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon's opponent for his final clash is yet to be revealed, but a legendary commentator hopes that Sting reverts back to his old gimmick in his last match.

The name in question is none other than AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone, who recently spoke about Sting possibly bringing back the 'Surfer Sting' gimmick at Revolution.

Tony Schiavone has covered Sting's career ever since his days in WCW. The veteran was also present in the ring when Tony Khan surprised Sting with Ric Flair on the October 25, 2023 episode of Dynamite. Flair also has a long history with Schiavone and Sting, as The Nature Boy battled The Icon during his Surfer Sting days in WCW.

Speaking on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on Ric Flair's debut in All Elite Wrestling.

"It was surreal, it really was, and I was really thrilled about doing it. I was talking to Sting on Saturday when we were in Oakland, and we were giving each other a hard time, as you do. There were a bunch of guys standing around and I said, 'Yeah, I remember the first time I stuck the microphone in front of Sting at TBS Studios. Sting rolled down, he was so blown up he couldn't get words out. He was [breathing heavy].' Sting says, 'I don't remember that.' I said, 'It's on video if you'd like me to pull it up.' Both have been such phenomenal performers, and I've said this many times, I'm honored to be tied to them in some way."

Schiavone continued:

"You look online and see a lot of photos of Ric Flair, it's me holding a microphone. That's very special to me. I really would like for Sting, for his last match, to come out at Surfer Sting. Blonde hair, spike it up. It would be great. A lot of people would love to see it. Maybe we can convince him to do it." H/T: [Fightful]

AEW veteran Mark Henry speaks on Sting retiring from in-ring competition in 2024

AEW veteran Mark Henry has given his thoughts on Sting's retirement and believes that the legend deserves look back and appreciate his career.

During his appearance at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently spoke to Mark Henry and asked for his thoughts on Sting's retirement at Revolution 2024:

"I’m glad that he’s retiring, ‘cause he’ll get a chance to look at his career now, in its totality, and be a fan of himself. I think that it’s hard for a wrestler to really appreciate their career while they’re still doing it. I think he deserves to look at it and be like, ‘Wow, I was really damn good.’ And he was really damn good." (00:50 – 01:20)

