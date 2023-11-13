Sting and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) shared a wholesome moment after AEW Collision went off the air [Photo]

Sting and Adam Copeland are two of the biggest veterans on the AEW roster today. Despite wrestling for multiple years in different promotions, the duo neither faced each other nor teamed up together until last week.

On the latest episode of Collision, the Icon and former WWE Champion finally allied alongside Darby Allin to defeat Lance Archer and The Righteous in a classic six-man tag team match.

After the match, The Vigilante and The Rated-R Superstar shared a wholesome moment with each other after Collision went off the air. A user posted the moment on Twitter.

"Sting and Adam Copeland after #AEWCollision went off the air," wrote the user.

The trio of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin will go against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear on November 18.

Teddy Long talks about Christian Cage facing Sting in his final match

After the former WWE star announced that he would retire at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, the fans have been speculating who would be The Icon's last opponent.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, former General Manager Teddy Long said that he wants the 64-year-old star to face TNT Champion Christian Cage in the Stinger's final match.

“Here’s what I would do, since Christian gave that pretty much shoot promo, then I would make it all about Christian and Flair. Not right away, but I would tease that so when Flair goes in for Sting for the last ride, Christian stops it. You know what I mean? Flair doesn’t make it ‘cause Christian stops it. Now you end up having Christian giving Sting his last match,” said Teddy Long.

Fans have also been speculating whether The Icon and The Rated-R Superstar lock horns with each other before the former's retirement.

