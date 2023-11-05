Teddy Long wants 49-year-old WWE legend to end Sting's career (Exclusive)

After an illustrious career spanning several decades in top promotions like WCW, TNA, WWE, and AEW, Sting is set to retire at next year's Revolution pay-per-view.

However, there are still plenty of questions about how this legendary career will come to an end and who will have the honor of being The Icon's final opponent. Former WWE general manager Teddy Long has an interesting idea.

The first major surprise in Sting's retirement run saw a WWE Hall of Famer being brought into AEW. The Nature Boy quickly found himself on the unfavorable end of a verbal lashing by Christian Cage, which gave birth to Teddy Long's idea. Here's what he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine:

“Here’s what I would do, since Christian gave that pretty much shoot promo, then I would make it all about Christian and Flair. Not right away, but I would tease that so when Flair goes in for Sting for the last ride, Christian stops it. You know what I mean? Flair doesn’t make it ‘cause Christian stops it. Now you end up having Christian giving Sting his last match.” [From 05:49 to 06:17]

While some fans are looking forward to one last bout between the two WWE Hall of Famer, it's hard to deny that Christian would garner even more heat if he were to prevent this from happening.

Will WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair actually compete in AEW?

There are major concerns amongst the wrestling community about Ric Flair's ability to have a full singles match during his AEW run. According to Teddy Long, Christian Cage derailing the plans for a Flair vs. Sting match is the "perfect out":

“I just gave you the perfect out. I just gave it to you. Christian stops him. Because I’d be more mad at Christian right now than I would be at Sting after saying that kind of stuff about me, which some of it is true. So now, you know, okay well, my thing with Flair, ‘Let me get Christian out of the way. Okay come on, brother.’ You know what I mean? And now Christian stops it, and Christian gives Sting the last match. And you leave Christian strong in there because he’s gonna be there.” [From 07:23 to 08:02]

For the time being, there is no official word on who will be Sting's final opponent, although many have speculated that Darby Allin will fill that role come Revolution 2024.

