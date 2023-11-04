"Please don't do it" - WWE veteran begs Ric Flair to not have a match after his AEW signing (Exclusive)

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair has just signed a multi-year deal with AEW. At this point, no one knows what the extent of the contract will be, but this opens up a possibility of the WWE Hall of Famer getting in the ring. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wished that this would never happen.

Almost two weeks ago, The Nature Boy shocked the world when he appeared as Sting's "gift" during a segment of AEW Dynamite. A few days later, it was revealed that he had signed a multi-year contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. This meant that the fans would get to see him in the ring a whole lot more.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell had doubts regarding Ric Flair's announcement that he was medically cleared to take bumps in the ring. He believed that there was always a possibility that this could lead to a match, which he hoped he would never have to see. He criticized how AEW had suddenly turned into a gathering for the elderly, and he suggested a cut-off age for in-ring wrestling.

"He said he's been cleared to have a match...Please, Ric, please don't have a match...Okay, anyway, that leads to a match, I know where it's leading. Please don't do it. AEW now is looking like "All Elderly Wrestling" really. I think a wrestler should have a cut-off age where they can't get back in the ring anymore, basically, you talk about making it look folly," Mantell said. [5:06 - 5:37]

He then continued talking about the situation, saying that naturally, no man that age would have a believable match, so he believed that, in reality, no one would want to see the 74-year-old legend in the ring anymore.

"What other sixty-five-year-old man can get in the ring and do that without it being real? Oh yeah, they can wallow around and take some bumps, but I don't think anybody much wants to see that," Mantell said. [5:37 - 5:49]

Ric Flair wants to have a promo battle with MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed one of the things he wanted to have an opportunity to do now that he was with AEW.

In his recent interview with ESPN, The Nature Boy brought up how he wanted to have a promo battle with the AEW World Champion MJF as a heel. He knew of The Devil's abilities but wanted to have a first-hand experience and see how he would fare against Flair, who was known for his promos during his time.

"One thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF, promo battle yeah. Let's see what you got kid...I am telling you he is spot on, I mean, I don't think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because I think he sounds like he's a very sincere, honest person. I don't know, I think I've only met him one time but I look forward to that opportunity. He is a very very talented guy," Ric Flair said. [8:13 - 8:54]

Ric Flair is yet to make a second appearance in AEW, and it will be interesting to see what direction he will be heading towards considering he will have a multi-year contract with the promotion.

