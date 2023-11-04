WWE legend Ric Flair addresses whether he has been medically cleared for in-ring action in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shocked the world when he made his AEW debut last week when he came out to surprise another Hall of Famer in Sting.

Given his kamikaze nature, fans wondered whether he would wrestle, and now Flair himself has answered the burning question. The former member of Evolution gave an interview to PWInsider when he was asked if he would ever wrestle again.

This is what he had to say:

“I just made it very clear to everybody that I could take bumps. I’ve got a Doctor’s release to do anything I want like that. Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No. Would I like to? Obviously.” [H/T PWInsider]

Flair, as we all know, was involved in a tag team match last year alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo when they took on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in what was dubbed as his last match.

Flair and Andrade won the match, and it looked like the Nature Boy would ride into the sunset. However, he shocked the world by signing with AEW yesterday, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE star.

Former WWE star Ric Flair shares how he signed with AEW

It was recently revealed that Ric Flair had signed a two-year deal with AEW. He has now revealed how his meeting with Tony Khan came about and how he ended up signing the contract.

Speaking to Variety, Flair said:

"I just reached out to Tony [Khan]. Then Tony got back to me and he said he'd be interested in that. And I wasn't selling myself. I was just selling energy drinks ... And then Tony was thinking about Sting's retirement and asked if I wanted to be a part of it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

With Sting retiring after Revolution in 2024, Flair will be left alone, given that he has signed a two-year deal. It is more than likely that he will be involved in storylines with other major stars as well.

