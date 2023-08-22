AEW personality disagrees with Sami Zayn's recent remark; calls him "one of Kenny's guys"

Don Callis of AEW is having a social media spat with Sami Zayn after Zayn threw out his opinion about which match made NXR 'a thing'. According to Zayn, it was the match featuring him against Cesaro in two-out-of-three falls.

Sami Zayn reveals details about the match he thinks made NXT 'a thing'

Apparently, that didn't go down well with AEW's Don Callis, who had a repartee of his own to that post. He referred to Zayn as 'one of Kenny's guys' in the post. Kenny Omega and Sami Zayn, both fellow Canadians, are real-life friends and have earlier been on the same rosters in Japan. They have also wrestled as a tag team in PWG.

Don Calli's reply, where he terms Sami Zayn as one of Kenny's guys

Don Callis is in the midst of a feud that involves Chris Jericho and his now-disbanded team of followers, The Jericho Appreciation Society. After Don Callis offered Jericho a spot in his stable, the members of the Appreciation Society broke up, which comprised of Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay A.S in August this year.

Don Callis has also feuded with several wrestlers on the WWE roster when he wrestled there as Cyrus the Virus between 1996 and 1998.

Sami Zayn gets help from returning WWE superstar to beat down Judgement Day on Smackdown

Zayn is currently feuding with Judgement Day over at WWE. Recently, he was about to be beaten down by the gang that had The Punishment and the Eradicator. Kevin Owen's music hit the arena, and he returned to the ring to help out his friend and tag team partner.

With the return of the current half of the two-man team that holds the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, things are definitely heating up for Sami and Kevin.

What do you think about Zayn's feud with The Judgement Day? Tell us all in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot