AEW personality discloses "the only thing" missing during Dolph Ziggler's run in WWE

Dolph Ziggler worked for WWE for nearly two decades and secured several championships until his recent exit. AEW personality Arn Anderson believes The Showoff never received the push he deserved.

Ziggler and many other popular stars were released from their WWE contracts last September. After exiting the global juggernaut, he has performed in prominent companies like TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Showoff recently became the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion at The New Beginning in Sapporo.

On a recent episode of the Arn podcast, the 65-year-old said Ziggler did not have the "right guy pulling for him" backstage in WWE:

“The only thing he was missing was the right guy pulling for him. When you have all the talents that he has and there's something missing, you may look to see who went to bat for him and who didn't go. Sometimes that can work for you, or against you, and I'll leave it at that,” said Anderson. [H/T Fightful]

Arn Anderson is a Dolph Ziggler fan

During the same chat, Arn Anderson revealed that he was a big fan of Dolph Ziggler. He praised the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion for his remarkable in-ring work:

“I'm a big fan. First and foremost, he knows the most important thing and the biggest responsibility of every performer who steps through those ropes. Number one, get the match over. If you get the match over, you're ahead of the game. Then, depending on the outcome and results and hopes for results, you have the responsibility of getting your opponent over and yourself.”

The Hall of Famer added that Ziggler could make his opponents look great inside the ring:

“So Dolph had that quality. He knew what his job was at night, and he could go out. He could cater to a guy's strengths and weaknesses as far as saying, 'Let's not do that.' Longevity: he was a guy who didn't get hurt very much. [He was] very durable, and brother, he would go out, and the excitement that he brought to a match was, I thought, exceptional. I'm a big Dolph Ziggler fan.”

The 43-year-old was one of the most prominent names in WWE for years. He started his wrestling journey in 2004 with the Stamford-based promotion and was released after the WWE-UFC merger was completed.

What do you have to say about Anderson's opinion of Dolph Ziggler? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.