Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler wins the IWGP Global Championship in his NJPW debut

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, is the new IWGP Global Champion.

Nemeth made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18. Having arrived at the arena with his brother Ryan Nemeth, Nic got into a brawl with David Finlay. The Bullet Club member competed in a Triple Threat Match with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at the same event.

Backstage, the brawl between Nemeth and Finlay continued after the latter became the inaugural IWGP Global Champion. This eventually led to NJPW confirming a singles match between both wrestlers.

At NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo, Nemeth defeated Finlay in the main event to become the new and second-ever IWGP Global Champion. Post-match, the newly crowned champion addressed the crowd in Japan and also requested to team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Expand Tweet

Nic Nemeth opened up on the advice he received from Shinsuke Nakamura

In the lead-up to his match against David Finlay, Nic Nemeth talked about the advice he received from NJPW legend Shinsuke Nakamura.

Speaking in an interview with njpw1972, the former WWE star stated that he was fortunate enough to share the ring with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Nemeth said:

"I would say for the last six or seven years I would think about finishing up (with WWE) and there would always be another guy that I would want to wrestle, or the company would want me to help one of the young guys, and the next contract came up, and so on. During that time I was fortunate to wrestle someone who at first I didn’t know very well at all, and that was Shinsuke Nakamura."

He added:

"After beating one another up for a while, I learned that he’s an a** kicker and he’s also a sweetheart. We built up a relationship to the point where he said ‘if you’re ever getting out of here I can help you’ and I said ‘I might take you up on it one day’. That’s when I started exploring what was going on in Japan. Not just what matches were happening, but looking for clips of people, especially people like me who was coming out of their element in one place and seeing what they were doing and making happen that got people talking to the point where they were assimilating right into the roster."

Expand Tweet

Nic Nemeth has promised to defend the IWGP Global Championship against any challenger who steps up.

Are you happy to see Nic Nemeth win the IWGP Global Title? Sound off in the comment section below.