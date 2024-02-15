"I would think about finishing up" - Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler comments on current WWE Superstar's major career advice

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has opened up about the career advice he received from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nemeth left WWE in September of 2023, ending his 19-year tenure with the company. After his exit, the former World Heavyweight Champion appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and also made his TNA debut.

Speaking in an interview with njpw1972, Ziggler opened up about the career advice he received from Nakamura. The King of Strong Style is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a multi-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion:

"I would say for the last six or seven years I would think about finishing up (with WWE) and there would always be another guy that I would want to wrestle, or the company would want me to help one of the young guys, and the next contract came up, and so on. During that time I was fortunate to wrestle someone who at first I didn’t know very well at all, and that was Shinsuke Nakamura." said Ziggler

Ziggler further talked about his friendly relationship with Nakamura and how the two superstars bonded:

"After beating one another up for a while, I learned that he’s an a** kicker and he’s also a sweetheart. We built up a relationship to the point where he said ‘if you’re ever getting out of here I can help you’ and I said ‘I might take you up on it one day’. That’s when I started exploring what was going on in Japan. Not just what matches were happening, but looking for clips of people, especially people like me who was coming out of their element in one place and seeing what they were doing and making happen that got people talking to the point where they were assimilating right into the roster." added Ziggler

Nic Nemeth was confronted by David Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nic Nemeth and his brother Ryan Nemeth were present at ringside. During the IWGP Global Championship match, Nic was confronted by David Finlay.

This led to a brawl between both superstars. They went after each other again when Nemeth was addressing the media backstage. NJPW later confirmed a singles match between both men for the IWGP Global Championship.

The two men will cross paths during Night 1 of the upcoming New Beginning in Sapporo event.

