AEW personality makes a bold claim about Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania XL

A WWE Hall of Famer recalled his claim about World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins surrounding WrestleMania XL and reminded fans that he was right all along.

The AEW personality in question is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man is currently signed with Tony Khan's promotion as a backstage coach and trainer. Henry is also a regular on the Busted Open Radio podcast as a wrestling analyst, as he shares his views regarding various aspects of the pro wrestling product.

During one appearance on the podcast, Mark Henry made a bold claim about the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, when he injured his knee back in January. Henry had said that Rollins would not let anyone take his spot at WrestleMania 40 despite the injury. As it turns out, The Visionary is now medically cleared and is set to wrestle on both nights of 'Mania this year.

He will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. On Night Two, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE World Champion took notice of the clip of his statement regarding Rollins two months ago on X/Twitter and stated that Rollins would prove him right.

"Seth will prove me right!"

Seth Rollins stood tall over Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk made his return to his hometown of Chicago and had a confrontation with Drew McIntyre. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also interrupted the stars.

Rollins asked the fans what role they wanted Punk to play in the match between him and Drew at 'Mania. The stars had a back and forth with each other, with The Second City Saint announcing that he would be on commentary for the World Heavyweight Title Match. However, McIntyre wasn't happy that Punk got the last word and wanted to make a statement of his own.

However, Seth Rollins blindsided him, first with a superkick and then with a stomp to end the segment.

The buildup to WrestleMania 40 has been enthralling, and fans are at fever pitch to witness how the feuds will culminate at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

