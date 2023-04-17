AEW personality Mark Henry says WWE SmackDown star has been booked as an "enhancement talent"

AEW's Mark Henry has earned the title of a bonafide legend after a lengthy career, despite criticism in his later years. The veteran recently took a hard look at Karrion Kross' handling in WWE and criticized the promotion for fumbling his momentum.

Kross is currently building up to a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the two men seem to have some history outside of wrestling. However, much like his opinion of The Herald of Doomsday's handling, the wrestling veteran doesn't believe that Nakamura has been utilized well and explained how the clash between the two men would ultimately hurt both.

Speaking on the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry pointed out that Kross isn't the same top guy he was in NXT.

"As long as they allow [Karrion] Kross to be the Kross that we saw on NXT black-and-gold, but he’s not that guy. The matches that he had with Dijakovic and the matches that he had with all of the top-tier guys at that time, he’s not wrestling like that. He’s out there wrestling like, for lack of a better term, enhancement talent. He’s got to be him." [From 11:08 onward]

Vince Russo harshly criticized Nakamura and Kross's feud and claimed that The Herald of Doomsday is a "lost cause" due to the way WWE booked him since his return.

Despite interest from AEW, Karrion Kross turned down an offer from Tony Khan

Along with numerous other talents, many fans believed Kross would end up jumping to AEW instead of returning to WWE. Although he triumphantly returned to the Stamford-based promotion, at this stage, fans are slowly beginning to harshly criticize his booking.

During his appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Kross addressed the leaked stories of his talks with AEW President Tony Khan.

"Some conversations are meant to be private. I'm not gonna go out there [and] discuss what was said. But [there are] a lot of people [who] upon getting that phone call take his money. I'm not going to do that to him. I have too much respect for him and the place that my friends at work there to just take the money." [From 01:18:32 onward]

Based on Mark Henry's assumptions, Karrion Kross could potentially instead opt to sign with All Elite Wrestling over staying on with WWE. Being the fan-favorite star he is, The Herald of Doomsday could do well wherever he goes.

