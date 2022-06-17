"I'm not going to do that to him" - Former WWE Superstar breaks silence on turning down Tony Khan's offer for huge AEW debut

Killer Kross, who is primarily known as Karrion Kross from his time in WWE, recently shed light on talks he had with Tony Khan regarding a potential AEW debut.

Not too long ago, rumors ran rampant that Mr. Khan had reached out to the 36-year-old for a one-off AEW appearance. Reports suggested that Kross was asked to face Wardlow during his storyline with MJF last month. Of course, the two parties never came to an agreement. Hence, W. Morrissey wrestled The War Dog on the May 4th episode of AEW Dynamite instead.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kross admitted to being in contact with Mr. Khan. However, he didn't feel the pitch given to him was in his best interest:

"There's a story that leaked recently about me being in conversations with Tony Khan and AEW. Like some conversations are meant to be private. I like the guy [TK]. I'm not gonna go out there, you know, what I mean. Discuss what was said. But there's a lot of people that upon getting that phone call, which is take his money. And, you know, maybe they're in a position where like, they absolutely have to. I'm not going to do that to him. I have too much respect for him and the place that my friends at work there to just take the money and come in and do something that I am absolutely certain in that conversation is less than what I'm actually capable of doing for him and with everybody else," Kross said. (1:18:32)

The Herald of Doomsday went on to express that he would be interested in working with Tony Khan in the right setting:

"So I want to be engaged and really care and be able to feel it know that when people see that I'm going to be involved in doing something, that's going to be my best work. So I want to be pigeonholed by anything. So I definitely be interested and open to working there but in the right setting and right circumstances," he added. (1:19:40)

You can check out the full interview below:

Killer Kross wants to face former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Killer Kross may have turned down the idea of working in All Elite Wrestling last month, but he is adamant that he'll face one of the promotion's stalwarts.

Last year, the former NXT Champion asserted that he has a "score to settle" with Jon Moxley:

"Bet your a** it's happening. We have a score to settle," tweeted Killer Kross.

Mox and Kross initially faced each other at the Future Stars of Wrestling event in February 2019, which saw the former emerge victorious. The White Rabbit clearly seems to be hell-bent on exacting his revenge, whether it happens under the unrestricted environment of AEW or on the independent circuit.

