Possible reason why talks broke down between AEW and former WWE Superstar Killer Kross

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (FKA Karrion Kross) almost worked a match for All Elite Wrestling this month.

IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey (the former Big Cass) worked a match against Wardlow on the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. But it appears the promotion had different plans initially.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW "pitched and even approached" Killer Kross to be in that spot instead. Sapp reports that "the two sides couldn't come to terms for the appearance and decided against it."

This mainly came down to the fact that Kross would be presented in the match without Scarlett, and he was worried this would feel more like his run on the WWE main roster and less like how he was presented in NXT. Through it all, Kross and All Elite Wrestling are on good terms, and there's a chance that the two will work together at some point in the future.

Killer Kross is currently making waves in Major League Wrestling

While Killer Kross hasn't appeared for AEW, it hasn't stopped him from being busy elsewhere.

Kross has been involved with Major League Wrestling in recent months and has been announced for the 40-man Battle Riot IV match. A match that will see the winner have a title opportunity at the MLW World Championship any time, any place.

Oddly enough, Scarlett has yet to appear alongside Kross at Major League Wrestling, but that could change in the future if he continues to rise up the ranks of the company.

Do you think we'll see the former Karrion Kross in All Elite Wrestling at some point in the future? If he does appear, it will be interesting to see how he is presented and if he'll be more like the NXT black and gold era of Kross. Only time will tell.

