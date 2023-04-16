"What the fu*k is that?"- WWE veteran believes recently returned superstar is a "lost cause" (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter during his time with WWE, shared his honest opinion of Karrion Kross.

The Doomwalker teased going after Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's WWE SmackDown after the latter's match against Madcap Moss. While Shinsuke was celebrating his victory in the ring, Scarlett Bordeaux was shown with a deck of cards, with one of them having Nakamura's face on it. Karrion Kross then appeared to say, "Tick-tock."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that Kross' return hasn't really worked, and the star has no momentum:

"They threw it away. Karrion Kross comes and I was like, what the... He doesn't have any momentum at all, he's just there going 'tick-tock.' What the fu*k is that? Tick-tock my a*s. I don't get it. I think he's talking about the damn app [Tiktok]. I don't get it. I guess he's talking about a timer. I just don't get it. I think he's a lost cause. I don't know what they can do with him. I really don't." [From 59:01 to 59:39]

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Karrion Kross is one good feud away from getting over in WWE

Karrion Kross was one of the first stars to be brought back to WWE by Triple H. However, the former NXT Champion has so far failed to find his stride, with his only memorable feud coming against Drew McIntyre.

While Dutch Mantell believes Kross is a "lost cause," Konnan has a contradictory opinion. The wrestling veteran believes that the Doomwalker is one good feud away from establishing himself.

"He's [Karrion Kross] got all the goods. He's just one good storyline away from getting over. I think the Drew McIntyre thing did not work for whatever reason. I was not a fan of that either and I was surprised because they're both good workers. Unfortunately, the thing with Rey Mysterio, he had to kind of play second fiddle because the thing with Dom [Domink Mysterio] is much harder. So, there he's kind of a victim of circumstance but yeah, he still got a great look, still has a great attitude, still has a hot chick with him, and still has a cool entrance. He's just one good storyline or feud from being over. So, I don't worry about him," said Konnan.

Karrion Kross' first stint on the WWE main roster was also underwhelming. However, the star flourished under Triple H's booking on NXT. Fans hope Hunter can replicate the same on the main roster.

