Top heel targets feud with Shinsuke Nakamura after successful return to SmackDown

The King of Strong Style is back as Shinsuke Nakamura made his first SmackDown appearance in 2023. Although the WWE Draft is coming up, many won't expect Nakamura to get drafted as he has been on SmackDown since 2017 and has never changed brands. After his win on SmackDown, his first feud has already been set.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to face Madcap Moss. Moss turned heel alongside Emma after it was teased a couple of months back at Elimination Chamber. Despite Emma hyping him up, Nakamura dispatched him with ease. Madcap, on the orders of Emma, tried a post-match attack but failed to do so.

However, after the match, the cameras cut to Scarlett, the wife of Karrion Kross. She had a card in hand, and there was a card displayed, showing Shinsuke Nakamura's face to tease a feud between the two.

We will see how things play out on SmackDown. There are only two episodes before Backlash 2023, but it would make sense to add it to the card even without a big build-up.

With that said, it could also be a TV-exclusive feud that doesn't necessarily get a payoff on a premium live event.

