37-year-old WWE SmackDown star is one good storyline away from getting over, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Karrion Kross is one good storyline away from getting over in WWE.

After spending nearly two years in WWE, Kross was released from his contract in November 2021. However, the 37-year-old returned last August to join SmackDown. He has since feuded with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio. However, some fans have voiced their concerns about Kross' current booking.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Kross' future in Vince McMahon's promotion, stating that he is one good feud away from getting over.

"Let me just say Kevin, he's got all the goods. He's just one good storyline away from getting over. I think the Drew McIntyre thing did not work for whatever reason. I was not a fan of that either and I was surprised because they're both good workers. Unfortunately, the thing with Rey Mysterio, he had to kind of play second fiddle because the thing with Dom [Domink Mysterio] is much harder. So, there he's kind of a victim of circumstance but yeah, he still got a great look, still has a great attitude, still has a hot chick with him, and still has a cool entrance. He's just one good storyline or feud from being over. So, I don't worry about him." [1:45 - 2:22]

Karrion Kross recently praised WWE CCO Triple H

Despite his WWE exit in late 2021, Karrion Kross previously disclosed that having a personal relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H led to his return to the company after The Game took over the creative process.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, he stated that Triple H was the "easiest boss I've ever had."

"He's like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, you know, he has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet, but while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reasons why people like to work with him," Kross said.

