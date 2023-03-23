"It's time for him to go"- WWE fans question Triple H's decision to bring back 37-year-old star after underwhelming return

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars who parted ways from WWE during the older regime of Vince McMahon. However, not every return has clicked with fans the way Hunter would have hoped for, with Karrion Kross being one of them.
The two-time NXT Champion was one of the first wrestlers brought back by Triple H. Kross returned to WWE in August last year after being released from his contract in 2021.
Besides his brief rivalry with Drew McIntyre, the 37-year-old has not been in any notable feuds since his return. Kross has been subjected to inconsistent booking and has failed to leave a mark in his second stint so far.
Fans recently discussed the SmackDown star's second run on Twitter, with most expressing that the return has not worked. Some believe that the Herald of Doomsday has been let down by the booking of Triple H and Co.
Check out the responses below:
Karrion Kross talked about working with Triple H in WWE
While Karrion Kross' return has not worked out the way he would have hoped, the 37-year-old still has time to turn the situation around.
The two-time NXT Champion was booked strongly by Triple H during his time on WWE's third brand and will be hoping for a similar treatment on the main roster after the WrestleMania season.
During a recent interview, Kross talked about working with Hunter. The Doomwalker highlighted that Triple H expects everyone to be at the top of their game.
"He's [Triple H] like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, he has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet, but while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reason why people like to work with him," said Kross.
Karrion Kross is currently not booked for WrestleMania 39. There have been reports of Hunter seemingly booking a smaller card for this year's event and it seems like the SmackDown star will miss the Showcase of Immortals this year.