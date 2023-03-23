"It's time for him to go"- WWE fans question Triple H's decision to bring back 37-year-old star after underwhelming return

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars who parted ways from WWE during the older regime of Vince McMahon. However, not every return has clicked with fans the way Hunter would have hoped for, with Karrion Kross being one of them.

The two-time NXT Champion was one of the first wrestlers brought back by Triple H. Kross returned to WWE in August last year after being released from his contract in 2021.

Besides his brief rivalry with Drew McIntyre, the 37-year-old has not been in any notable feuds since his return. Kross has been subjected to inconsistent booking and has failed to leave a mark in his second stint so far.

Fans recently discussed the SmackDown star's second run on Twitter, with most expressing that the return has not worked. Some believe that the Herald of Doomsday has been let down by the booking of Triple H and Co.

Check out the responses below:

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Are we all ready to admit that Karrion Kross hasn't worked on the main roster? Are we all ready to admit that Karrion Kross hasn't worked on the main roster? https://t.co/1X9P2eJfT7

Danilo Mango @danilo71L @JustTalkWrestle Yep, totally, and the blame is on him, not the gimmick or Scarlett. @JustTalkWrestle Yep, totally, and the blame is on him, not the gimmick or Scarlett.

Kevin Cox @kevincox31 @JustTalkWrestle Might be time to have the discussion about sending him back down to NXT @JustTalkWrestle Might be time to have the discussion about sending him back down to NXT

Raul @MrSaints619 @JustTalkWrestle I mean, he barely worked on NXT. On the main roster he was destined to fail. @JustTalkWrestle I mean, he barely worked on NXT. On the main roster he was destined to fail.

The Credible Fan @TheCredibleFan @JustTalkWrestle Nope I'm not ready. He had one feud with super protected Drew McIntyre. He's been given no arc, no story development, and he's a heel so he can't just go out and pander to the crowd. Bray has this elaborate plan going on, and I'm hoping they have something in mind for Karrion. @JustTalkWrestle Nope I'm not ready. He had one feud with super protected Drew McIntyre. He's been given no arc, no story development, and he's a heel so he can't just go out and pander to the crowd. Bray has this elaborate plan going on, and I'm hoping they have something in mind for Karrion.

🔩Swiss™🔩 @MidwestManmyth @JustTalkWrestle He’s got the talent but the booking has been horrible. @JustTalkWrestle He’s got the talent but the booking has been horrible.

Rhellic @Rhellic @JustTalkWrestle It's just the role he's in. I stated that he should be the one to join The Judgment Day and eventually kick Finn out to become the new leader and have Finn turn face. TJD did wonders for all their members so it could help Kross immensely. @JustTalkWrestle It's just the role he's in. I stated that he should be the one to join The Judgment Day and eventually kick Finn out to become the new leader and have Finn turn face. TJD did wonders for all their members so it could help Kross immensely.

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @JustTalkWrestle I blame the booking, he debuted attacking McIntyre who was feuding the Reigns at the time but he then never faced Roman and lost the feud to Drew and then they gave up on any meaningful plans on the guy. He needs something to do, probably better suited to Raw @JustTalkWrestle I blame the booking, he debuted attacking McIntyre who was feuding the Reigns at the time but he then never faced Roman and lost the feud to Drew and then they gave up on any meaningful plans on the guy. He needs something to do, probably better suited to Raw

The Four Inch Fox @ThEfOuRiNCHfOx it wouldn’t take much to make him a top heel on Smackdown but WWE are afraid to take chances 🏻 @JustTalkWrestle Imagine bringing someone back and apologising, only for them to be fumbled againit wouldn’t take much to make him a top heel on Smackdown but WWE are afraid to take chances @JustTalkWrestle Imagine bringing someone back and apologising, only for them to be fumbled again 😂 it wouldn’t take much to make him a top heel on Smackdown but WWE are afraid to take chances 👎🏻

Lito™️ @CarlosShabo @JustTalkWrestle That McIntyre fued hurt him. But the Rey Mysterio feud buried him. He should move to RAW where they have more time to showcase him. Smackdown is run by the Bloodline, McIntyre, Brutes, and Charlotte. Theres no room for Kross there to succeed @JustTalkWrestle That McIntyre fued hurt him. But the Rey Mysterio feud buried him. He should move to RAW where they have more time to showcase him. Smackdown is run by the Bloodline, McIntyre, Brutes, and Charlotte. Theres no room for Kross there to succeed

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD



He's never done it for me character-wise or in-ring-wise. @JustTalkWrestle I've honestly never gotten the appeal in the first place...He's never done it for me character-wise or in-ring-wise. @JustTalkWrestle I've honestly never gotten the appeal in the first place...He's never done it for me character-wise or in-ring-wise. https://t.co/qrTkxkqvuY

Mitchell @cousinmitch_ @JustTalkWrestle Never recovered from what Vince did to him @JustTalkWrestle Never recovered from what Vince did to him

chris chroninger @archaeochron



Frankly I didn't get the hype in Impact... @JustTalkWrestle He didn't seem to work in NXT, either.Frankly I didn't get the hype in Impact... @JustTalkWrestle He didn't seem to work in NXT, either. Frankly I didn't get the hype in Impact...

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @JustTalkWrestle HHH was loyal to his people and hired then back the moment he got in charge, gotta respect that. But it’s clear most of them aren’t working, time to make tough decisions. @JustTalkWrestle HHH was loyal to his people and hired then back the moment he got in charge, gotta respect that. But it’s clear most of them aren’t working, time to make tough decisions.

Eddie @xWrestlingEOD @JustTalkWrestle Neither has 95% of the people Triple H brought back because of how he’s booking these people @JustTalkWrestle Neither has 95% of the people Triple H brought back because of how he’s booking these people

Jeremy Hann @JeremyHann5 @JustTalkWrestle He's had his day in the sun with WWE, but Kross hasn't made a good impression on the audience and tv audience as well. It's time for him to go! @JustTalkWrestle He's had his day in the sun with WWE, but Kross hasn't made a good impression on the audience and tv audience as well. It's time for him to go!

Karrion Kross talked about working with Triple H in WWE

While Karrion Kross' return has not worked out the way he would have hoped, the 37-year-old still has time to turn the situation around.

The two-time NXT Champion was booked strongly by Triple H during his time on WWE's third brand and will be hoping for a similar treatment on the main roster after the WrestleMania season.

During a recent interview, Kross talked about working with Hunter. The Doomwalker highlighted that Triple H expects everyone to be at the top of their game.

"He's [Triple H] like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, he has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet, but while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reason why people like to work with him," said Kross.

Karrion Kross is currently not booked for WrestleMania 39. There have been reports of Hunter seemingly booking a smaller card for this year's event and it seems like the SmackDown star will miss the Showcase of Immortals this year.

Poll : 0 votes