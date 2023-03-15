Top WWE star reveals that Triple H expects excellence from the locker room

After changing WWE's landscape, Triple H created his new regime when Vince McMahon seemingly retired from sports entertainment and left the company. Top SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross recently revealed that The Game expects excellence from the talent in the locker room.

Last year, a plethora of superstars returned to the company under the new regime headed by Triple H. The Game has often been seen as the ideal boss for any wrestling promotion on the planet, as superstars have often praised him and his methods.

The superstar, who has received several opportunities under the new regime, is none other than Karrion Kross from SmackDown, who revealed what it is like to work with The Game. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, he revealed that Hunter expects excellence from the locker room. Check it out:

"He's like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, you know, he has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet, but while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reason why people like to work with him." (From 33:30 to 34:00)

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Herald of Doomsday on the blue brand under the new regime.

What did Karrion Kross do under Triple H's regime in WWE?

In 2020, Karrion Kross signed with WWE and began working for the developmental brand, which was under Triple H's creative control. He later began an undefeated streak in the company.

After defeating a majority of superstars on the brand, Kross ended up winning the NXT Championship on two occasions before going to the main roster under the old regime.

However, he was released from WWE as the old regime failed to utilize him. Last year, the company was under the new regime and Kross immediately joined the blue brand.

The Herald of Doomsday has feuded and won over top WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit OOC and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes