37-year-old WWE star believes Drew McIntyre's Claymore is the most devastating finishing move

For a WWE Superstar, perhaps one of the most important aspects of his character is their finishing move. This is what makes fans believe that the match is over, and there is no way the receiver is getting up from that move. Drew McIntyre's Claymore arguably ranks high among the most devastating finishers of all time.

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime in August last year. After a failed first run on the main roster, The Tollman immediately made a mark by entering a feud with The Scottish Warrior.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Karrion Kross revealed which move hurts the most and the one that he does not enjoy being on the receiving end of:

"Right now, it would probably be the Claymore. Things seem to go not so well for a while after I take one. Curse of the boot." [44:28-44:38]

Karrion Kross picked up a massive victory over the former WWE Champion at Extreme Rules in October 2022. Their feud culminated after Drew McIntyre beat The Herald of Doomsday in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel a month later.

Karrion Kross noted Triple H wants "excellence" from WWE stars

Karrion Kross has received many opportunities since his WWE return under Triple H's regime. It has even been reported that The Game wants to give the former WWE NXT Champion one last push.

On the Out of Character podcast, the SmackDown star detailed what it's like working on the Stamford-based promotion with Triple H as the boss.

"He's like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, you know, he has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet, but while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reason why people like to work with him." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

