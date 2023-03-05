Triple H to give SmackDown star one last big push - Reports

WWE is gearing up to make WrestleMania a spectacular show this year. However, Triple H also has plans lined up for some superstars following the show as well.

The King of Kings started assembling a stacked roster as he began to bring back released stars as soon as he took over creative. Triple H also brought back Karrion Kross. His first run ended due to mistreated booking after being called up to the main roster following a dominant run in NXT as the top champion.

Kross, however, is yet to regain much momentum in his current run following a lengthy feud with Drew McIntyre after his return. Xero News has now reported that Triple H is making plans to give Karrion Kross one last push on the main roster.

The report stated that he believes this push could finally help The Doom Walker become the biggest star he can be.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight is set for next Friday's episode of #SmackDown The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at #WrestleMania A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight is set for next Friday's episode of #SmackDown.The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at #WrestleMania. https://t.co/gj0xbCf0ew

Kross is also set to take on Sheamus, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre next week on SmackDown for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. We'll have to wait and see if he manages to earn a date with The Ring General or not.

Triple H reportedly planning a smaller card for WrestleMania 39

The Game certainly has his hands full with the biggest premium live event in WWE's calendar year nearing every day. WWE is still following the two-night system and has to fill out as much action as it can, but it looks like Triple H has other plans.

It was recently reported by Wrestling News Premium that The Chief Content Officer is planning to reduce the number of matches on the card for this year's WrestleMania compared to previous years. It was further reported that many superstars backstage were not happy with the decision as they could be excluded from having a spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A new report, however, has refuted these claims regarding the superstar's stance on creative decisions. Ringside News reached out to a source in WWE, who claimed that the talent on the roster has no reason to be upset yet. The card for WrestleMania 39 is yet to be confirmed and is still in its early stages. So it looks like claims of frustration from superstars aren't valid and don't make sense right now.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Quality > Quantity



Simple as that. Triple H reportedly wanting the #WrestleMania 39 card to be smaller than in past years?Quality > QuantitySimple as that. Triple H reportedly wanting the #WrestleMania 39 card to be smaller than in past years?Quality > Quantity Simple as that.

Who do you want to see Triple H push following WrestleMania? Sound off below.

Poll : 0 votes