"More dangerous" - The WWE Universe reacts to recent comparisons between Karrion Kross and X-Men character

Since his WWE return in August 2022, Karrion Kross has been one of the top heels on the SmackDown roster. Adding to his aura as a force of supernatural nature, a fan recently opined on Kross' similarities with Victor Creed/Sabertooth, portrayed by Liev Schreiber in the 2009 feature film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The WWE Universe has largely been in support of this comparison. The Doom Walker has even garnered some positive reception from fans amid mixed feelings regarding his on-screen character.

The 37-year-old himself reacted on more than one occasion, including posting a GIF of Robert De Niro's Max Cady character from Cape Fear (1992), followed by Kross' own video from 2018, with a caption referring to the X-Men movie.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

LEGACY WRESTLING @LEGACYWRESTLIN



#fallandpray @realKILLERkross I’m saying this as your biggest fan and supporter, not as a hater.I don’t understand why you don’t shave your hair. It clearly makes you look 10x more menacing.And as you know, the presentation matters a lot.Just dropping it as an opinion. @realKILLERkross I’m saying this as your biggest fan and supporter, not as a hater.I don’t understand why you don’t shave your hair. It clearly makes you look 10x more menacing. And as you know, the presentation matters a lot.Just dropping it as an opinion.#fallandpray https://t.co/8jHRzyaSYI

sinister @vance138 @realKILLERkross Bald kross seems very more dangerous @realKILLERkross Bald kross seems very more dangerous

Ofek Altovsky @Sonoftheelder @realKILLERkross Never noticed it until now, but yep. You really do resemble Liev Schreiber if he had a gentile brother🤣 @realKILLERkross Never noticed it until now, but yep. You really do resemble Liev Schreiber if he had a gentile brother🤣

Kross' horror-themed gimmick is "not a human being," according to the WWE Superstar. It's worth noting that both he and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, love watching B-Horror movies in their spare time.

Was Karrion Kross discussed as a potential opponent for top WWE star at WrestleMania 39?

Bray Wyatt will face Bobby Lashley at the Showcase of the Immortals this year. This supposedly was a last-minute call by the creative after Brock Lesnar, Wyatt's original opponent, turned down the match.

As per Wrestling Headlines, Kross and Wyatt were once discussed for a match-up, potentially at the Show of Shows, but ultimately was canned.

The Herald of Doomsday is nevertheless a peculiar character, and there seems to be a section of fans rooting for the former NXT Champion to succeed in WWE.

On Friday Night SmackDown this week, Karrion Kross will compete in a Fatal-5-Way match to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. If he manages to score a victory, Kross will get his first title opportunity on the blue brand since his return last year.

It was also reported that Triple H is looking to push Kross once again, and this could mean he will walk into his first WrestleMania event to face Gunther.

Who do you think will face Gunther at WrestleMania 39 among the competitors this Friday? Sound off in the comments section below.

