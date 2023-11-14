AEW personality officially leaves major promotion

In a surprising turn of events, wrestling fans witnessed the official departure of an AEW personality from NJPW.

Kevin Kelly, a prominent figure in the wrestling commentary scene, bid farewell to New Japan Pro-Wrestling slightly ahead of his scheduled end date with the Japanese promotion. He recently took on a role with AEW, joining the commentary team in June 2023, primarily working on Collision.

He has been working with NJPW as an English language commentator since 2015 and is scheduled to leave after Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, 2024. He was going to be replaced by Game Changer Wrestling commentator Walker Stewart.

According to an official statement from NJPW, Kevin Kelly cannot fulfill his Wrestle Kingdom 18 duties due to family commitments.

Check out the official statement below:

“Kevin Kelly, who has been the English voice of New Japan broadcasts since King of Pro-Wrestling 2015, has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities.Kevin was originally planning to join the English broadcast of Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, but will be unable to attend due to family commitments.New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in their gratitude for the work Kevin has done to grow the English-speaking audience for NJPW, and for countless memorable calls over the years. We wish Kevin the very best in his future.”

It will be interesting to see who will fill in for Kevin Kelly until Wrestle Kingdom 18, which is scheduled for next year.

AEW commentator Kevin Kelly wants to see NXT star spend time with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

WWE sees NXT star Bron Breakker as the next superstar to carry the promotion to new heights.

In 2021, AEW commentator Kevin Kelly stated that he wanted to see Breakker spend time with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar in response to a tweet from Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young.

"Agreed. Let him spend some time with Lesnar and everything will work itself out," he wrote.

Despite making his main roster debut in 2022, Breakker has yet to become an official roster member.

