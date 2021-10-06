Former WWE commentator wants to see Bron Breakker spend some time with Brock Lesnar

Kevin Kelly claimed on Twitter that he wants to see NXT star Bron Breakker spend some time with Brock Lesnar.

In response to a tweet from former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser fka Darren Young, Kelly wrote that everything will work itself out for Breakker if he spends some time with The Beast Incarnate.

In a recent tweet, Rosser wrote that Breakker should start cussing and going off script during his promos on NXT. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion seems to be a fan of the new NXT star, who has been one of the talking points of NXT 2.0.

Here's what Fred Rosser tweeted:

In response to Rosser's tweet, current New Japan Pro Wrestling commentator Kevin Kelly wrote that Breakker should form a type of partnership with Brock Lesnar:

Kevin Kelly @realkevinkelly @realfredrosser Agreed. Let him spend some time with Lesnar and everything will work itself out @realfredrosser Agreed. Let him spend some time with Lesnar and everything will work itself out

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, newly crowned NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, laid out a title challenge for Bron Breakker. Ciampa told Breakker that he could have his big moment at Halloween Havoc on October 26th.

It was then confirmed that the NXT Championship will be on the line at the event, and Breakker could have his big moment by ending Ciampa's reunion with Goldie at the earliest.

Brock Lesnar himself will have the opportunity to become a champion in WWE once again

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at this year's SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate confronted Roman Reigns, and WWE slowly hyped the feud between Lesnar and Reigns.

The inclusion of Paul Heyman into the storyline only made things a lot more interesting. At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event, Lesnar will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship. This will be Lesnar's first match in WWE in months, and The Beast Incarnate will aim for another historic title win.

Roman has been dominant as the WWE Universal Champion, but his match against Lesnar will be the toughest test for The Tribal Chief so far.

