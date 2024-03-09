AEW personality reacts to Bayley being granted major permission for WWE WrestleMania 40

An AEW personality recently reacted to Bayley getting permission for her entrance WWE WrestleMania 40. The personality in question is Amanda Huber.

The former Damage CTRL leader won the women's Royal Rumble match in January 2024 and chose her former stablemate, the WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky as her opponent for the Shows of Shows. Bayley has stated in the past that she would love to see the band Paramore perform during her entrance at WrestleMania. The Role Model recently shared a video of the band on Twitter in which they granted her permission for a potential performance at the Grandest Stage of them All.

On Twitter, Amanda Huber had a two-emoji reaction to the former Women's Champion's post:

Michelle McCool would love to face Bayley in WWE

WWE star Michelle McCool recently had some heartwarming words for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker, Michelle praised her and claimed that she was the most deserving woman to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Michelle also stated that she'd love to work with Bayley in the future.

"You know who I’d love to work with? Bayley. I’d love to work with Bayley. I am happy for her. I’m glad they gave that to her [Royal Rumble win]. She got hurt, then came back. There’s nobody more deserving. Nobody [is] more deserving. I was so happy for her. I’d like to work with her." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is set to challenge Iyo Sky for the Women's Title at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if she finally gets her big moment at the Showcase of the Immortals.

