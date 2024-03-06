WWE legend expresses desire to wrestle Bayley

Bayley won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble and decided to cash in her title opportunity on WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY following a betrayal from the latter and The Kabuki Warriors.

She may have been booted out of her faction, but The Role Model has become a fan-favorite after four years. She even won the approval of several legends in the industry, including Michelle McCool.

During an appearance on Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast recently, Michelle heaped praise on the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner. The former Women's and Divas Champion added that no other woman on WWE's roster deserved the Rumble win more than Bayley. Furthermore, McCool revealed that she hopes to work with the 34-year-old:

"You know who I’d love to work with? Bayley. I’d love to work with Bayley. I am happy for her. I’m glad they gave that to her [Royal Rumble win]. She got hurt, then came back. There’s nobody more deserving. Nobody [is] more deserving. I was so happy for her. I’d like to work with her." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

IYO SKY captured the Women's Championship at SummerSlam last year after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Despite being the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley took a backseat to support the relatively new star as the latter basked in the glory.

Bayley will compete in her first singles match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Bayley is a multi-time Women's Champion and has walked in and out of WrestleMania with the title in the past, but The Role Model has never competed in a singles match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Interestingly, two years ago, IYO SKY revealed that she hopes to face Bayley in a singles match at WrestleMania one day.

Bayley signed with WWE in 2012 and moved to the main roster four years later. Nearly eight years later, the champion wrestler will finally compete in a singles match at The Show of Shows.

Speaking to Cageside Seats before the Royal Rumble event in January, the Role Model declared:

"Everybody knows that when you win the Royal Rumble, you get to point at the sign, and the fireworks go off. That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m excited to feel that. I wanna feel that, and I wanna get that singles match at WrestleMania."

Recently, Dakota Kai turned on Bayley and sided with Damage CTRL. At this point, the 34-year-old is on her own, albeit there is scope for adding a new babyface star to the current angle, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

It will be interesting to find out come April whether WWE will pull the trigger on the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner and give her the WrestleMania moment people unanimously believe she deserves.

