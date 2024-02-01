What is Bayley's association with Paramore and why are fans pushing for a WrestleMania 40 appearance?

While Bayley is well-known as one of WWE's top stars and a decorated former champion, she has always been a Paramore fan first. However, even if they are in an entirely different industry, their paths have crossed now and then.

The legendary wrestler has frequently showcased her love for Paramore over the years. Apart from attending their concerts and raving about them during interviews, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner also previously used one of their song lyrics to incorporate into her gear at WWE Evolution 2018.

With The Role Model set to headline WrestleMania 40, fans are clamoring to see the band perform for her at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Damage CTRL leader and the band's vocalist, Hayley Williams, have also interacted in the past regarding a WrestleMania moment.

The superstar had previously requested Hayley to use the band's single, Simmer, for her entrance at WrestleMania 37. However, it didn't materialize as an untimely injury forced the veteran wrestler out of action.

Is Paramore part of Bayley's WrestleMania dream moment?

Bayley is the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

The Role Model has achieved everything to solidify herself as one of the top stars in the company. However, there is still one thing she is yet to tick off her bucket list, and that is having Hayley Williams perform for her at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Table Talk podcast, the 34-year-old revealed that she had already mentioned to WWE that she wanted to include Hayley in her WrestleMania entrance. The company and the artist discussed it, but it didn't push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which celebrities were present at WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 featured several musicians. Becky G performed the United States National Anthem to open the event. Bad Buddy interfered during Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Lil Uzi Vert performed Just Wanna Rock and was part of The Usos' entrance. Snoop Dogg was one of the hosts and pulled multiple duties. He aided Rey Mysterio in his entrance and had an impromptu match against The Miz.

It would be interesting to see if the Damage CTRL leader finally gets to tick off her bucket list at The Show of Shows this time around.

