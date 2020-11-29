Bayley has been on a great run in WWE, ever since she turned heel last year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had one of her best runs in WWE with the Blue brand's women's title, holding it for a whopping 380 days, a record for the SmackDown Women's title.

Her former best friend Sasha Banks had earlier this month revealed her desire to main event WrestleMania and said that she wants to face Bayley at The Show of Shows. And the latter seems to have plans for a future WrestleMania too, revealing her "dream WrestleMania moment".

Bayley on her dream WrestleMania moment

Bayley made an appearance on the Table Talk podcast where she spoke of what she wants in a WrestleMania in the future. She said that she is a big fan of singer Hayley Williams of the band Paramore and wants her to play her out at WrestleMania in the future:

“To be honest, I have mentioned it to the WWE music producer and we talked about it for last year but this was like in the beginning — or no, I guess it would’ve been this year. The beginning of this year. So before the pandemic, before we knew that WrestleMania was gonna be in front of nobody and we were actually trying to figure out how to get that going and how to make it work. Like we were having phone calls about it, and then all this happened and we couldn’t do it. So, we’ll see. I’m never gonna stop trying because that’s a dream moment for me and a dream WrestleMania moment for me so Hayley Williams, let’s do it, come on.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Earlier this year, Hayley Williams said that Bayley can use her song Simmer as her entrance theme at WrestleMania 37. It will be interesting to see if Hayley Williams will personally be at next year's WrestleMania to sing at the show.

The likes of Motorhead, Kid Rock, Ice T, P.O.D., Limp Bizkit, and Snoop Dogg are a few artists who have made live performances at WrestleMania.