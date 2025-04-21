AEW personality reacts after Cody Rhodes' title loss at WWE WrestleMania 41: "F**k John Cena"

An AEW employee reacted to John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The personality sent the message to anyone rooting for Cena and his ally.
The AEW personality, Amanda Huber, shared her reaction to John Cena's victory over Cody Rhodes. Amanda works as the community outreach coordinator in Tony Khan's promotion and is also the wife of the late former All Elite star, Brodie Lee. Cody used to be Brodie's close friend and is very close to Amanda as well.
In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Cena took some help from his ally, Travis Scott, and used cheap tactics to steal the Undisputed WWE Title away from Cody Rhodes. While many fans were happy to see Cena winning his 17th world title, a section of fans was disappointed that Cody lost the title.
AEW personality, Amanda Huber, sent a message to the people rooting for Cena and Travis Scott. Taking to X/Twitter, Amanda stated the following:
"From the bottom of my heart, f**k John Cena, Travis Scott, and anyone rooting for them."
John Cena made a tease for the RAW after WrestleMania 41
John Cena made history by winning his 17th WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Following his win, Cena appeared at the post-show press conference, where he avoided every question, calling them lazy and clickbait.
Nonetheless, before leaving the press conference, The Leader of Cenation urged everyone to tune into RAW after Mania so they can see how he proceeds to ruin wrestling:
“Tune into RAW [tomorrow] to see how I ruin wrestling,” Cena said.
Moreover, Cena won his 17th WWE World Title as a heel and also broke Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles. He won the title in his last-ever WrestleMania. Fans will have to wait and see what the Greatest of all Time has in store for his title reign.
