John Cena makes massive tease for WWE RAW after winning 17th world title at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has made his first comments following the finish to WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The show's climax saw Cena defeating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion.

Cena, now a heel, has created history with his 17th world title win at The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 41, he pinned Cody Rhodes and became the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

During the post-show press conference, John Cena dodged every single question from media outlets. In the end, he told the journalists that they should tune into RAW to find out what happens next and that they should do better next time they ask him questions.

“Tune into RAW [tomorrow] to see how I ruin wrestling,” Cena said.

Mere weeks before WrestleMania 41, Cena had promised to become a 17-time World Champion and ruin pro wrestling for fans. He had also promised to erase Ric Flair from the history of WWE. Now that Cena has won his last WrestleMania match, it remains to be seen what he has in store for the WWE Universe on tomorrow night's RAW.

More importantly, fans are wondering who would be Cena's first opponent on WWE TV following his historic win over Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

