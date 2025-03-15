AEW personality reacts to major confrontation with Randy Orton: "Nearly got him" 

An AEW veteran just brought up a confrontation he had had in the past with Randy Orton. He looked back at the moment and mentioned how he felt that he had almost gotten one over him.

Ad

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts created several unforgettable memories in the industry during his time as an active wrestler. But after his retirement, he has continued to do so, as he has remained a part of the industry even after all this time.

The Hall of Famer took to X/Twitter to bring up a moment he had with Randy Orton in March 2005 on an episode of Chris Jericho's 'Highlight Reel' on WWE RAW. He confronted The Viper during the show, as he gave him advice heading into his match with The Undertaker during WrestleMania that year.

Ad

Trending

Things got physical between the two, and Roberts was even able to knock down Orton with a Clothesline. Eventually, it was The Apex Predator standing tall after hitting the veteran with an RKO.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"20 years ago today. A run-in with The Legend Killer @RandyOrton. Nearly got him! #TrustMe," the veteran posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton hints at bringing back The Legend Killer persona on SmackDown

Earlier tonight, SmackDown took place in Barcelona, Spain, as the promotion was making its European tour while being on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Randy Orton faced off against Carmelo Hayes during one of the matches on the show. Following several great exchanges between the two, Orton put the match away by hitting an RKO, much to the delight of Lamine Yamal and several other FC Barcelona players who were in attendance for the show.

Ad

Post-match, The Viper lined up Hayes for his signature Punt Kick, something he did often in the past, during his time as The Legend Killer. He was thwarted by Kevin Owens, who pulled Melo out of the ring just in time.

Expand Tweet

This feud with Kevin Owens has brought a side out of The Apex Predator that fans have not seen in some time. He may increase his aggressive tactics in the next few weeks, as a bout between the two is speculated to be held at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback