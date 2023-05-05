AEW personality reacts to WWE Superstar Trish Stratus' candid photo 

Trish Stratus has enjoyed a resurgence as a WWE Superstar this year, shaping up for a major feud with Becky Lynch. But she has also been praised for her work rate outside of the ring, even attracting superlatives from personalities within AEW.

Trish Stratus competed at WrestleMania in trios tag action alongside Becky Lynch and Lita against Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. She once more competed alongside Lynch as a replacement partner for Lita in their WWE Women's tag title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. But she took the pinfall as Morgan and Rodriguez surprisingly captured the titles.

Stratus turned heel on Lynch shortly after, and is due for a monumental rival with 'The Man'. But she has been living the double life as 'Super Mom', flouting her work rate in a candid photo posted to Twitter.

She drew the adulation of fans and professionals alike, including a significant backstage figure in AEW, Amanda Huber. The widow of the late Brodie Lee dubbed Stratus an "absolute queen".

"An absolute queen" - Amanda Huber via Twitter.

Any clash between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch would be the former's first singles outing since wrestling Charlotte Flair in 2019. Her WrestleMania bout was her first in-ring appearance since then.

Trish Stratus may be planned for a WWE Women's title match against Bianca Belair

Stratus may have ambitions stretching beyond her issues with Becky Lynch, if recent rumblings are to be believed. Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion but she is due to join the SmackDown brand immediately following Backlash.

That being said, there are said to have been discussions for her and Stratus to throw down with the title on the line. Adding more smoke to the fire, fans were speculating that Stratus could challenge for the title on RAW this week.

It isn't beyond the realms of possibility for Stratus to be earmarked for the Red Brand's title as Belair heads to SmackDown. Especially considering she seems set for a major feud against Becky Lynch.

