AEW personality reacts to Wyatt Sicks' cryptic tease with a three-word message

The Wyatt Sicks' latest cryptic message has elicited a three-word response from an AEW personality. The individual in question, Amanda Huber, was married to the late Brodie Lee, who was one of the original members of The Wyatt Family.Since they banded together and made their television debut as a team last June, The Wyatt Sicks have been running roughshod over the WWE roster. The faction feuded with groups like American Made and The Final Testament before they moved from RAW to SmackDown this past January. Two of its members, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, dethroned The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles last month, and the duo retained their belts against five other teams on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.The Wyatt Sicks recently shared an ominous promo package on X/Twitter, discussing their future goals and seemingly sending a message to the rest of the locker room. The clip got a three-word response from AEW's Amanda Huber, who wrote:&quot;Wyatt Family Forever [heart emoji],&quot; posted Huber.Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:Huber's late husband, former AEW TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee, was, of course, a founding member of the original Wyatt Family alongside Erick Rowan and the late Bray Wyatt. The stable's legacy continues with The Wyatt Sicks, which not only features Rowan as a member but is also led by Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), Bray's real-life brother.AEW's Amanda Huber recently shared a health updateAmanda Huber has reportedly been working backstage in AEW for quite some time now. The mother of &quot;Negative 1&quot; Brodie Lee Jr. revealed recently that she had undergone a Tonsillectomy procedure this past June, and briefly wrote about her experience and recovery on her Instagram post.&quot;I haven’t posted much because I’ve had the most brutal recovery. Tonsillectomy as an adult is NO JOKE. But as of today I’m cleared and back to normal. Plus side of the recovery, I’ve had extra time with my boys and the pups (and cats). I got to watch @natbynature &amp; @tjwilson711 &amp; @thedungeon2.0 work with Brodie a bunch. Their knowledge, kindness, and patience is unmatched and it’s never lost on me how lucky we are to have them in our lives,&quot; Huber wrote.Check out Huber's IG post HERE.Over two years ago, it was reported that Amanda Huber had started work at the &quot;production end&quot; in All Elite Wrestling after her stint with the company's community outreach division.