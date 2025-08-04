3 reasons The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks reigned supreme at WWE SummerSlam as they retained the Tag Team titles in a massive six-pack Tables, Ladders &amp; Chairs match. The title match witnessed many unexpected moments and also great high-flying action.Uncle Howdy's faction somehow managed to unhook the Tag Team titles and remain the champions. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the horror faction retained the championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.#3. WWE wants to give them a longer title reignThe Wyatt Sicks dethroned the Street Profits and became the Tag Team Champions just 24 days ago. Losing the tag team titles so soon could not only derail their momentum but also put the faction in a weaker position.Uncle Howdy's group retaining the gold at MetLife Stadium could indicate that WWE intends to extend their title reign. If the Stamford-based promotion did not have such plans, then they likely would have lost in this TLC match.So, this could be one of the major reasons why the Wyatt Sicks emerged victorious at SummerSlam night 2.#2. The Wyatt Sicks' victory was not predictableThe sinister faction's victory in the TLC match was not easy to predict. Matches like these are often highly chaotic, and champions rarely manage to retain the gold.So, to conclude the six-pack tag team showdown, WWE prefers to have the faction retain the title, as their victory was not something the majority of fans were hoping for.#1. Uncle Howdy's group deserves a big victory at SummerSlamUncle Howdy's faction always gets significant attention from the WWE Universe. Since making their debut on SmackDown, the Wyatt Sicks' inclusion in the tag team division has made the entire Tag Team Championship scenario even more interesting.After struggling for months in the company for a proper storyline, the Wyatt Sicks deserved a big victory at the Biggest Party of the Summer. After WrestleMania, SummerSlam is marked as the second biggest show of the company.A victory in a TLC match against all the major tag teams of SmackDown not only allowed them to retain the titles but also solidified their status as champions. It also generates more curiosity among fans about who will be next for the Howdy alliance after they retained the titles in such a high-profile match.Overall, the horror faction and all the other teams stole the show at SummerSlam Night 2 with their performance. It will be intriguing to see what's next for the SmackDown tag team division.