  AEW personality Renee Paquette breaks silence after hitting huge milestone

AEW personality Renee Paquette breaks silence after hitting huge milestone

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:32 GMT
Renee Paquette is one of AEW
Renee Paquette is one of AEW's major backstage interviewers

AEW personality Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) has just taken to social media to address a recent milestone she has reached. This was today, marking three years since she had signed with AEW.

Paquette is known for her long stint with WWE from 2012 to 2020 as a backstage interviewer and analyst. She did so for all three brands of the promotion. Renee would also have a brief time filling in on the commentary desk. She departed the company in August 2020.

Three years ago, she made her debut for AEW during an episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. Tony Khan announced that same night that she had signed with the company. Renee Paquette has taken to X/Twitter to look back at that moment and celebrate the milestone she had hit.

"This was a fun day! 🥰 happy 3 years @AEW" Renee wrote.

Renee Paquette also celebrated a major milestone in her personal life

The former WWE personality has also recently reached another major milestone in her personal life. She celebrated her 40th birthday back on September 19th. Just like they do with all those signed to the company, AEW posted a birthday greeting for her.

She may not be an in-ring talent, but The Remarkable One has proven to be a major signing for the company. In her three years with AEW, she has become one of the key backstage interviewers and is greatly featured during their weekly productions and pay-per-views. She also greatly contributes to analysis on their shows, as she is also the host of the Zero Hour pre-show alongside RJ City.

It's people like Renee Paquette and the rest of the backstage interviewers, analysts, commentators, and producers that complete the company, and their roles are surely valued by Tony Khan and the rest of the talent on the roster.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

bell-icon Manage notifications