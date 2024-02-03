AEW personality seemingly reacts to Cody Rhodes' major announcement on WWE SmackDown

After the conclusion of WWE SmackDown today, it seems that it won't be Cody Rhodes who will be sharing the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania two months from now. Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee has seemingly reacted to this decision.

As his reward for winning Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare had the opportunity to choose which world champion he would challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, tonight, he revealed that he would not challenge The Tribal Chief for now, and instead, The People's Champion would be the one to go after him.

Huber posted a one-word tweet seemingly about the entire segment, and the booking of Cody Rhodes. It was a tweet of a GIF of a person saying 'wrong' three times, and she accompanied this with trash can emojis on her tweet. This could be taken as a sign that she wasn't exactly happy with this sudden shift in booking.

"Mood," Huber tweeted.

Brandi Rhodes expresses disappointment in Cody Rhodes' booking

Following the events that transpired tonight on WWE SmackDown, former AEW star Brandi Rhodes, wife of The American Nightmare shared her reactions to what went down concerning her husband.

It seemed as if she was not a fan of what happened, and had a one-word tweet to describe the situation. She tweeted the word "quarterback", which in American Football parlance is the player who sets the play for the team and eventually tosses this to his teammates, opening up an opportunity to score for others.

She could be describing what her husband had to do as instead of him, someone else would be standing in his place, and challenging The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

"Quarterback," Brandi tweeted.

There still may be redemption for Cody Rhodes as he may now instead be booked for a match for Seth Rollins' title. In the end, after WrestleMania 40, he could still end up as world champion.

How do you feel about the world title situation now? Let us know in the comments section below.

