AEW personality sends a congratulatory message to WWE Superstar Natalya

WWE Superstar Natalya was presented with six Guinness World Records certificates backstage at Money in the Bank. AEW personality Amanda Huber took to Twitter to congratulate The Queen of Harts.

The 41-year-old veteran received recognition for various records in WWE, including most matches, most wins, and most appearances at prestigious events like WrestleMania.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Guinness World Records for the certificates. She acknowledged that these records reflected her hard work and hoped they would contribute to her wrestling industry legacy.

AEW personality Amanda Huber expressed great admiration for Natalya, congratulating her and stating that nobody is more deserving of this recognition.

"Congratulations to the BOAT @NatbyNature! Nobody deserves this type of recognition more. A true workhorse and undoubtedly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in the business. Wrestling is lucky to have someone like Nattie in it," Huber tweeted.

Amanda @MandaLHuber



Nobody deserves this type of recognition more.



A true workhorse and undoubtedly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in the business.



"These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I'm done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That's what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can't do on your own."

It is a moment of celebration for Natalya and a reflection of the positive spirit within the wrestling world.

WWE Superstar Natalya sent birthday wishes to her uncle Bret Hart

WWE Superstar Natalya sent a heartfelt message to her uncle Bret Hart on his 66th birthday. The Hitman is known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Natalya shared a photo of herself with the Hall of Famer and wished him a happy birthday, joining the fans and fellow wrestlers who took to Twitter to celebrate the legendary wrestler's special day.

"Happy birthday, Hitman," Natalya tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

The bond between Natalya and Bret Hart, both renowned Hart wrestling family members, showcases her appreciation for her uncle's influence on her wrestling career.

