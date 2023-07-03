Natalya sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart ahead of her title match on RAW

Natalya sent a message to her uncle Bret Hart on social media, wishing him a happy birthday.

The WWE Legend recently turned 66-year-old. He's often regarded by many as one of the greatest to have ever laced up a pair of wrestling boots. He was inducted to the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame for the second time as a member of The Hart Foundation.

Many wrestling fans and insiders took to Twitter to wish Bret Hart a happy birthday, including Natalya. The former SmackDown Women's Champion sent out a photo of herself with The Hitman, and wished him happy birthday.

You can check out the tweet below:

Natalya comments on her potential retirement from wrestling

The Queen of Harts is one of the longest-tenured superstars in the company right now. She's shared the ring with many notable stars during her career and has held multiple titles.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Natalya spoke about when and where she would like to retire from the sport.

"For me, I don’t know when my last day will be, and I have no intentions of retiring anytime soon, but if I could pick a place where I would have a last match per se, I don’t think there would be a place more perfect than Calgary. And when and if that day comes — maybe I could put it out there to the wrestling gods — that that’s the place that I would like to celebrate the ending of my career," she said.

Nattie is currently scheduled to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on RAW this coming Monday night. Their title bout at Night of Champions was very short, but now the veteran has a chance to dethrone The Eradicator and capture the gold.

Would you like to see Nattie have another title run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes