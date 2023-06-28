15-year WWE veteran comments on their potential retirement

Competing in a pro wrestling ring can lead to a WWE performer retiring from their craft at a much earlier age than the average person due to the wear and tear their bodies take. Having been signed to WWE since 2007, Natalya has pondered when her wrestling swansong will be.

At 41 years of age, Nattie is one of the most experienced and respected stars on the current roster, with many young wrestlers idolizing her prior to signing for the company.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, the Canadian star was asked when and where she would like to hang up her boots for good.

"For me, I don’t know when my last day will be, and I have no intentions of retiring anytime soon, but if I could pick a place where I would have a last match per se, I don’t think there would be a place more perfect than Calgary. And when and if that day comes — maybe I could put it out there to the wrestling gods — that that’s the place that I would like to celebrate the ending of my career." [H/T Toronto Sun]

During her time in WWE, Natalya has won multiple titles, such as the Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Wrestling legend thinks WWE is treating Natalya unfairly

Despite the fact that Nattie is part of the legendary Hart wrestling family, she has seemingly not been presented as a veteran and locker room leader on TV in recent weeks.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, WCW legend Konnan questioned the company's current booking of her.

"You know what I thought when Natalya – when they were interviewing her right before her match and she was kind of like doubting herself, 'yeah, I gotta see if I still got it' and all that? I thought she was going to go into the match, give her a really tough match but lose. And people like, 'No, you still got it.' But no, she went in and [Ripley] just destroyed her, bro. And I just think, I'm not against that, but again, I just think she deserves better. They just sh*t on her constantly," he said. [From 20:32 to 20:55]

This past Monday on RAW, Natalya finally seemed to be at her wits end mentally as she reflected on her WWE career. Next week she is set to face the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

