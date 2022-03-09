"Miss me already?" - AEW personality sends a hilarious message to Cody Rhodes

AEW personality and Andrade El Idolo's stooge, Jose, the Assistant, reacted to what Cody Rhodes wore on the Go Big Show program on TBS.

Andrade El Idolo's assistant marveled at the outfit of the American Nightmare because it was similar to what he usually wears in the ring. Rhodes was clad in an all-black glossy suit and tie.

The Go Big Show features host Bert Kreischer. Rhodes is one of the judges, along with Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles. The show will crown its Season Two winner on Thursday.

This led to Jose saying that the former Executive Vice President of AEW is already missing him.

"Why are you dressed as Jose the Assistant? Miss me already?" Jose tweeted

What's next for Cody Rhodes after leaving AEW?

Cody Rhodes left AEW on February 15, 2022, after he and his wife Brandi couldn't come to terms on a new contract. It sent shockwaves around the wrestling world, especially since Cody was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare's last AEW match was against Sammy Guevara for the undisputed TNT Championship in a ladder match at Beach Break 2022, where he lost.

Most people expected him to return to WWE and have a match at WrestleMania, but reports have stated that the talks had apparently "fizzled out." Others have stated that the former AEW EVP's comeback to WWE is still pending as they try to figure out what his role will be.

With Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, there's a possibility that Cody Rhodes might lead the promotion, thus making his return to AEW. He, along with The Young Bucks, recreated the popularity of the Bullet Club in ROH that led to them founding the Jacksonville-based promotion, so it's certainly a possibility.

Will the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes ever return to WWE? Will we ever see the "Dashing" gimmick once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

