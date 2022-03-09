×
Create
Notifications

"Miss me already?" - AEW personality sends a hilarious message to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes outfit generated a reaction from this AEW personality
Cody Rhodes outfit generated a reaction from this AEW personality
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 11:01 AM IST
News

AEW personality and Andrade El Idolo's stooge, Jose, the Assistant, reacted to what Cody Rhodes wore on the Go Big Show program on TBS.

Andrade El Idolo's assistant marveled at the outfit of the American Nightmare because it was similar to what he usually wears in the ring. Rhodes was clad in an all-black glossy suit and tie.

The Go Big Show features host Bert Kreischer. Rhodes is one of the judges, along with Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles. The show will crown its Season Two winner on Thursday.

😢 Grand Finale time! This Thursday @GoBigShowTBS #GoBigShow will crown a winner for season II - who’s taking home the 100k?! Join myself, @bertkreischer @rosariodawson @TPAIN @JenniferNettles 9/8c on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/ILtoZOS9Hc

This led to Jose saying that the former Executive Vice President of AEW is already missing him.

"Why are you dressed as Jose the Assistant? Miss me already?" Jose tweeted
@CodyRhodes @GoBigShowTBS @bertkreischer @rosariodawson @TPAIN @JenniferNettles @TBSNetwork Why are you dressed as Jose The Assistant? Miss me already?

What's next for Cody Rhodes after leaving AEW?

Cody Rhodes left AEW on February 15, 2022, after he and his wife Brandi couldn't come to terms on a new contract. It sent shockwaves around the wrestling world, especially since Cody was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare's last AEW match was against Sammy Guevara for the undisputed TNT Championship in a ladder match at Beach Break 2022, where he lost.

https://t.co/iyKVg1nVpm

Most people expected him to return to WWE and have a match at WrestleMania, but reports have stated that the talks had apparently "fizzled out." Others have stated that the former AEW EVP's comeback to WWE is still pending as they try to figure out what his role will be.

With Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, there's a possibility that Cody Rhodes might lead the promotion, thus making his return to AEW. He, along with The Young Bucks, recreated the popularity of the Bullet Club in ROH that led to them founding the Jacksonville-based promotion, so it's certainly a possibility.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes ever return to WWE? Will we ever see the "Dashing" gimmick once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी