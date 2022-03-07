×
Cody Rhodes' WWE situation is "uncertain" - Reports

Is Cody Rhodes returning to WWE?
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 07, 2022 03:14 AM IST
Rumors

Where will Cody Rhodes show up next?

While most people felt it was a foregone conclusion weeks ago that The American Nightmare was on his way back to WWE, it appears that notion is seemingly less likely by the day.

Last week, it was reported that talks between Rhodes and WWE had "fizzled out," but that was immediately disputed by several other websites stating that Rhodes was still internally listed on the documents to compete at WrestleMania 38.

Days later, other websites are backing up the initial report, including Dave Meltzer on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that things have certainly changed.

"His status has changed, in theory," Dave Meltzer said. "He was on the books in WWE. They had creative laid out for him. They still thought on Friday that they had creative laid out for him. Now, it's very uncertain. They don't know what's going on with Cody Rhodes. They're not sure. They (WWE) thought they had him. It's not like it's dead, it's not like they think they don't have him, but they're not sure."
Definite change in Cody/WWE status. Creative was told last night.

Is Cody Rhodes returning to All Elite Wrestling?

With Rhodes' return to WWE now looking shaky at best, one has to wonder if a return to All Elite Wrestling is currently on the table.

With Tony Khan's recent acquisition of Ring of Honor, there's a chance that The American Nightmare would be willing to return to the fold to help run the promotion that he helped spike the popularity of alongside The Young Bucks following his WWE departure in 2016.

Regardless of where Rhodes ends up, the wrestling world is talking, and that's probably exactly what he wanted to begin with.

What do you make of Cody's current situation? Do you think this is a bunch of "smoke and mirrors," and he's on his way back to WWE? Or is the former All Elite Wrestling EVP heading back to the company he helped create?

Where do you think we will see Cody Rhodes emerge next? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Where is Cody Rhodes going?

WWE

AEW/ROH

24 votes so far

