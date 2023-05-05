AEW personality sends a message to WWE Superstar Pat McAfee after the birth of his child

Pat McAfee welcomed new life into the world earlier today, with names across the wrestling world – including stars from WWE and AEW – sharing their congratulations. Former WWE commentator and current AEW personality Renee Paquette was one such name.

McAfee has established himself as a fan-favorite in WWE with his entertaining commentary and impressive transition to in-ring competition. He departed as a full-time SmackDown commentator last year and has yet to make a return to the company aside from an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.

Earlier today, he shared the momentous news that he and his wife were celebrating the birth of their daughter. Fans and professionals alike have shared their congratulations to the former NFL punter since.

Current AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette shared her excitement over the news on Instagram, commenting on McAfee's post (shown in the picture below).

Renee Paquette shared her congratulatory message for Pat McAfee.

Renee departed WWE in 2020 and spent the next couple of years establishing her immensely popular 'The Sessions' podcast. AEW signed the Canadian in the latter part of 2022.

Renee Paquette recently appeared for WWE despite being signed with AEW

Even after her departure from the company, Paquette returned to WWE for sporadic appearances before her eventual signing with All Elite Wrestling. But she also recently surprised fans with an appearance on WWE and A&E documentary series Rivals.

Recent reports have detailed why she was allowed to cross the promotional divide for the appearance. It turns out that the segments were filmed before she signed on with Tony Khan's promotion.

Paquette may have been featured, but the series made sure to focus on the likes of Steve Austin in his feuds with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Other episodes chronicled the rivalries between The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Randy Orton, as well as Hulk Hogan's battles with Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper.

