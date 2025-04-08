AEW personality sends a message to Wyatt Sicks member amid WWE absence

A current AEW employee sent a message to a Wyatt Sicks member amid his absence from WWE TV. The All Elite Wrestling personality shares a close bond with the WWE Superstar.
Amanda Huber works as a Community Outreach Coordinator in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is the widow of former All Elite Wrestling star Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). Lee and SmackDown Superstar Erick Rowan used to be a part of The Wyatt Family along with the late-great Bray Wyatt in World Wrestling Entertainment.
On X (formerly Twitter), Amanda Huber shared a wholesome picture of Erick Rowan and her late husband, Luke Harper, with her kids from seven years ago. She also sent the following message to The Wyatt Sicks member:
"Also 7 years ago….. Love you forever @ErickRedBeard," Huber wrote.
Rowan is currently part of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE along with Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy. The faction has been away from the company's programming since last year.
WWE veteran explained why Wyatt Sicks failed
The Wyatt Sicks made a memorable debut on RAW last year as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas, Rowan, Gacy, Lumis, and Cross were revealed as the members of the faction. Despite delivering some stellar performances, the group has been absent from TV due to undisclosed reasons.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why the faction seemingly failed to maintain its momentum.
"Can I tell you what happened with The Wyatt Sicks? I'll tell you exactly what happened. When they got into this, I said to myself, 'If you couldn't get Bray Wyatt over, you ain't getting his brother over.' Let's be honest because quite frankly, if you can't get Bray Wyatt over, you can't get anybody over. I'm telling you, this is what happened. Bo Dallas really wanted to do this as a tribute to his brother. It meant a lot to him. They couldn't say no."
There has been no significant update on The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks. Only time will tell what the future holds for the faction.