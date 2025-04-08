AEW personality sends a message to Wyatt Sicks member amid WWE absence

A current AEW employee sent a message to a Wyatt Sicks member amid his absence from WWE TV. The All Elite Wrestling personality shares a close bond with the WWE Superstar.

Amanda Huber works as a Community Outreach Coordinator in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is the widow of former All Elite Wrestling star Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). Lee and SmackDown Superstar Erick Rowan used to be a part of The Wyatt Family along with the late-great Bray Wyatt in World Wrestling Entertainment.

On X (formerly Twitter), Amanda Huber shared a wholesome picture of Erick Rowan and her late husband, Luke Harper, with her kids from seven years ago. She also sent the following message to The Wyatt Sicks member:

"Also 7 years ago….. Love you forever @ErickRedBeard," Huber wrote.

Rowan is currently part of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE along with Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy. The faction has been away from the company's programming since last year.

WWE veteran explained why Wyatt Sicks failed

The Wyatt Sicks made a memorable debut on RAW last year as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas, Rowan, Gacy, Lumis, and Cross were revealed as the members of the faction. Despite delivering some stellar performances, the group has been absent from TV due to undisclosed reasons.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why the faction seemingly failed to maintain its momentum.

"Can I tell you what happened with The Wyatt Sicks? I'll tell you exactly what happened. When they got into this, I said to myself, 'If you couldn't get Bray Wyatt over, you ain't getting his brother over.' Let's be honest because quite frankly, if you can't get Bray Wyatt over, you can't get anybody over. I'm telling you, this is what happened. Bo Dallas really wanted to do this as a tribute to his brother. It meant a lot to him. They couldn't say no."

There has been no significant update on The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks. Only time will tell what the future holds for the faction.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More