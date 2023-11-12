AEW personality takes a brutal shot at Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks is flying high after a big victory on Friday's Rampage, but his opponent's manager had a brutal diss lined up for the 33-year-old. The manager in question is Jose the Assistant.

Ricky Starks clashed with La Faccion Ingobernable's Preston Vance on the latest edition of AEW Rampage. It seemed that Vance had The Absolute One down, but a distraction by Starks' tag team partner Big Bill allowed him to hit a spear and get the win.

LFI's manager, Jose the Assistant, took to X to complain about Big Bill costing Preston Vance the victory. He also took a shot at Starks' appearance:

"Big Bills big dumba** ruined a fair fight that Preston had going against Big Ears Ricky Starks."

When a fan showed his appreciation for the put-down, Jose doubled down, comparing Starks to Will Smith's character in the 2004 animated film Shark Tale:

"Ricky looks like this sh*t right here," Jose wrote.

Jose makes a harsh comparison

Ricky Starks missing from AEW All In 2024 promotional material

Despite becoming a major name in All Elite Wrestling, missed opportunities seem to have become a hallmark of Ricky Starks' run with the promotion. His stop-start booking and documented frustrations have led many fans to believe that the 33-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his mentor, Cody Rhodes, and sign with WWE when his current contract expires.

The latest indication that Starks may not be around in the latter half of next year is his omission from the promotional material for All In 2024, which is set to be held late next summer at Wembley Stadium in London.

The marketing material for the big event is also missing current AEW World Champion MJF, who has made no secret about his intent to kick off a bidding war between WWE and AEW for his services next year.

Both MJF and Starks are currently champions in All Elite Wrestling and show no signs of finishing up with the promotion anytime soon, but 2024 may usher in a vast shift in the company's roster.

