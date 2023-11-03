Another top star ominously missing from AEW All In marketing alongside MJF, could both go to WWE?

AEW World Champion MJF is ominously missing from the recent All In 2024 marketing material, and many are wondering if he'll still be signed with the company by next year. However, a recent report has pointed out that another prominent star is also absent.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been candid about his self-proclaimed "bidding war of 2024" since becoming a major star in AEW. However, could the recent jump by Jade Cargill have influenced the current champion and some other stars not to renew their contracts next year?

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (submission required), Dave Meltzer listed all the top names in All In 2024's marketing material and why MJF could be missing.

"The obvious omission is MJF. I don’t know if that’s because they have an angle in play regarding MJF potentially leaving at the end of the year or that he actually isn’t under contract past the end of the year, which I figured was just storyline."

Additionally, Meltzer pointed out that Ricky Starks was also absent from the All In marketing.

"If they gave him this push and built everything around him and he’s only under contract until the end of December for real, that would be a head shaker. The other key name not listed is Ricky Starks, but he wouldn’t be as obvious an omission."

In light of reports that claim that WWE has a vested interest in Ricky Starks as well as MJF's many teases that he'd jump ship in 2024, could this indicate that the door is in fact open for both men to debut in the Stamford-based promotion next year?

Ric Flair wants to have a promo battle with AEW World Champion MJF

The Nature Boy is best known for his charismatic promo segments and the wild character that he's embodied both inside and outside the ring. Friedman has often been compared to the likes of Roddy Piper and even Flair, but could he survive in a promo battle against the Hall of Famer?

Ric Flair seems keen to take on the face of AEW in a back-and-forth mic battle, which he recently expressed in an interview with ESPN.

"One thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF, promo battle yeah. Let's see what you got kid!" [8:13 - 8:30]

Additionally, Flair ruled out the idea that MJF would leave AEW.

"I don't think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because I think he sounds like he's a very sincere, honest person. He is a very very talented guy." [8:40 - 8:54]

Only time will tell whether Friedman and Flair get the opportunity to battle on the mic and, even more so, whether the Salt of the Earth stays in AEW or not.

